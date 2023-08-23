Khakee Season 2 Announced: Fans React To Engaging Crime Thriller

Suniel Shetty sends birthday greetings to his co-star Akshay Kumar
Khakee season one entertained the viewers in November 2022, labelled as Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Neeraj Pandey’s Khakee featured Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Nikita Dutta, Abhimanyu Singh, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, Anup Soni, and others. The first season revolves around an honest police officer who faces ethical struggles with corruption while chasing a Bihar criminal gang. Recently the makers of the show announced the second season and delighted the fans with the surprise.
The Special 26 director, released a video showcasing the news of the second instalment of Khakee on Tuesday, August 22. Along with the video, Neeraj Pandey penned, “As always, we look forward to your love, wishes and blessings with the announcement of the Season 2 of Khakee!” The video has the tagline, “Aap bulayein aur hum na aayein?! Katta aur kaanoon ki kahaani ka dusra padaav – Khakee returns for season 2!”
Have a look at the video:
The makers announced the second season after receiving tremendous acclaim and adoration for the performance of the actors and the plot of the show. Khakee season one trended on Netflix for a long period of time and also managed to secure a position among the top 10 Indian TV shows for five months after its release.
Fans and admirers flooded the comment section and addressed their anticipation for the second season of Khakee. One person wrote, “Season 1 was brilliantly produced especially the BGM for Amit Lodha .. Eagerly waiting for Season 2!, while another fan penned, “Neeraj Pandey Never Disappoints️.Was waiting for Season 2 Announcement from a long time.” A comment read, “Eagerly waiting for this masterpiece,” and another remarked, “the first season was awesome hope season 2 will be a terrific one.”
In collaboration with Netflix, Neeraj Pandey will produce the second season under his company banner Friday Storytellers LLP. Reportedly more shows will be produced in this successful collaboration. Neeraj while expressing his thoughts on this collaboration with Netflix, stated, “Working with Netflix has been a rewarding experience that has opened up boundless possibilities. Their passion for storytelling aligns well with my vision. Our journey together so far has been incredible and I’m confident that our extended collaboration will bring forth more local stories from the heartland of India to a wider audience both within the nation and globally. I would like to thank our audiences for their support and for the success of ‘Khakee-The Bihar Chapter.’ This propels us to work harder!”
