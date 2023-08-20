Khalil ur Rehman Qamar strong statement about Mahira Khan

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is widely recognized as one of Pakistan’s most successful writers.

One such controversy involved his feud with Mahira Khan.

Since then, Mahira and Khalil ur Rehman Qamar have not been on good terms.

Advertisement

Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is widely recognized as one of Pakistan’s most successful writers. His involvement in any project instantly piques people’s interest, and they eagerly anticipate the stories he brings to the screen. Some of his notable works include “Boota From Toba Tek Singh,” “Landa Bazaar,” “Mere Paas Tum Ho,” and “Punjab Nahi Jaongi.” However, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar is also known for his strong opinions and has been embroiled in several controversies.

One such controversy involved his feud with Mahira Khan. Mahira publicly criticized him after a heated argument with Marvi Sirmed during a live show. Since then, Mahira and Khalil ur Rehman Qamar have not been on good terms. During an appearance on Mohsin Abbas Haider’s show “Public Demand,” Khalil ur Rehman Qamar clarified that there has been no reconciliation between him and Mahira Khan.

He went on to reveal that others in the industry had tried to mediate and encourage him to resolve the issues with Mahira Khan, but he firmly declined. Despite this, he still spoke highly of Mahira and acknowledged that he had let go of the past comments. However, he emphasized that he could never collaborate with her again in the future.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and worldwide.

Advertisement