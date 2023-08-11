Khichdi 2: Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta & Parekh Family Back For Diwali

Following their uproarious success with the hit comedy-drama “Khichdi: The Movie” in 2010, the beloved Parekh family is gearing up to grace the silver screen once more with a sequel titled “Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan.” This eagerly awaited sequel promises to deliver the same rib-tickling humour and dynamic chemistry that endeared the Parekh family to audiences. Scheduled for release during Diwali, the announcement was joyfully made through an Instagram teaser video by the film’s creators.

The teaser provides a glimpse of the original cast members, including Supriya Pathak as Hansa, Anang Desai as Babuji, Rajeev Mehta as Praful, and Vandana Pathak as Jayshree. Additionally, Bollywood’s prominent director and choreographer, Farah Khan, also makes an appearance.

Aatish Kapadia, the writer and director, has crafted “Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan” as an adventurous roller coaster ride, exploring new facets of the Parekh family’s dynamics. The beloved characters from the sitcom are back to continue the Khichdi legacy, ensuring double the joy and laughter in this whimsical journey.

Originating as a stage play, “Khichdi” stands as a unique achievement in Indian entertainment, having transitioned into a movie and a web series, now culminating in an adventurous comedy sequel. Starring accomplished actors such as Supriya Pathak Kapoor, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Kirti Kulhari, and actor-producer Jamnadas Majethia (JD), the film guarantees an uproarious blend of humour, emotion, and entertainment for which the brand Khichdi is celebrated.

Billed as the year’s foremost comedy movie, “Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan” promises an exhilarating adventure that resonates with viewers of all ages, making it the ultimate family entertainer for the festive occasion of Diwali.

The heartwarming journey of “Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan” serves as a reminder of the magical essence family brings, particularly during Diwali. Audiences are encouraged to prepare for a celebration of joy and laughter alongside the Parekh family as “Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan” illuminates screens this Diwali, once again affirming that the Khichdi brand is a genuine Indian treasure that has evolved from a stage play into an extraordinary cinematic saga.

