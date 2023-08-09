Khushhal Khan reveals her ideal girl for marriage

Khushhal Khan is a fresh face in the entertainment world, and he’s making quite a positive impact.

Khushhal Khan is a fresh face in the entertainment world, and he’s making quite a positive impact. His performances in various projects like “Qissa Meherbano Ka,” “Wehshi,” “Mushkil,” and “Mohabbat Gumshuda Meri” have been really impressive. Besides acting, he’s also worked as a model and has been seen in multiple brand endorsements.

Khushhal Khan has a young group of fans who adore him, especially for his role as Saima in the currently airing drama alongside Dananeer Mobeen. He recently had a fun interview with journalist Aamna Haider Isani, where fans got to enjoy some lighthearted conversations with their favorite star.

In the interview, Khushhal also shared some insights about what he’s looking for in a future partner, all in a light-hearted manner. While he’s Pashto himself and would prefer someone who can speak Pashto, he’s not rigid about marrying only within his culture. He emphasized that he values a positive mindset more than physical appearance. To him, qualities like honesty, loyalty, and respect are of utmost importance in a potential partner.

