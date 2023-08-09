Kiara Advani Could Join Ranveer Singh in Lead Role

After years of eager anticipation and numerous speculations, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has finally dropped the curtain on “Don 3”.

The highly awaited movie is slated to hit theaters in 2025.

The Don franchise is undergoing a fresh transformation, introducing new characters.

Advertisement

After years of eager anticipation and numerous speculations, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has finally dropped the curtain on “Don 3”. The latest installment of the iconic Don franchise will feature Ranveer Singh stepping into the shoes of the legendary characters portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan in 1978 and 2006, respectively. The stylish and adrenaline-pumping action thriller was officially announced today through a promotional teaser that introduces Ranveer as the modern-day Don. The highly awaited movie is slated to hit theaters in 2025. While production is still in the future, reports suggest that the hunt for the female lead opposite Ranveer is already underway.

Kiara Advani Approached for Key Role in Don 3

In an exclusive revelation, learned that Kiara Advani is being considered for the leading lady role in “Don 3”. The actress was recently seen visiting the offices of Excel Entertainment, and sources have confirmed that this meeting pertained to the upcoming film. According to insiders, Farhan Akhtar personally shared the core storyline of “Don 3” with Kiara, who reportedly expressed her enthusiasm for the project. The prospect of joining the electrifying world of the reimagined Don alongside Ranveer Singh, with whom she has longed to collaborate, has excited Kiara. However, it’s important to note that her character will not be reprising Roma, portrayed by Priyanka Chopra in previous Shah Rukh Khan iterations. The Don franchise is undergoing a fresh transformation, introducing new characters. While Roma won’t make an appearance this time, Kiara’s character is expected to encompass shades of negativity, according to a reliable source closely associated with the project.

Kiara’s Ascension to the Big League

Kiara Advani’s inclusion in “Don 3” underscores her gradual ascent to the upper echelons of the film industry. Transitioning from mid-budget romantic tales, Kiara has boldly shifted towards high-budget productions, aligning herself with star-driven projects set to showcase her talent on a grand scale. Her slate already boasts Hrithik Roshan’s highly anticipated YRF action extravaganza, “War 2”. With “Don 3”, Kiara adds another promising feather to her cap, solidifying her position as a sought-after actress.

Production and Release Timeline

Advertisement

“Don 3” is set to commence filming in the middle of 2024, with a theatrical release planned for 2025. Ranveer Singh will dive into shooting for the movie post his commitments to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Baiju Bawra”, a project he shares with Alia Bhatt, which is scheduled to begin production around February of the following year. Concurrently, Kiara Advani is set to wrap up her role in “War 2”. Farhan Akhtar, on the other hand, will wrap up RS Prassanna’s remake of “Campeones”, where he portrays a basketball coach working with a team of mentally disabled players. Filming for this touching sports drama is scheduled to commence in November, with Akhtar shifting his focus to the pre-production of “Don 3” once it wraps. Meanwhile, Kiara’s upcoming appearance opposite Ram Charan in S. Shankar’s Pan-Indian spectacle, “Game Changer”, is set to grace screens in April 2024.

Despite attempts to reach Kiara Advani and Excel Entertainment for official confirmation, there has been no response from their representatives as of yet.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

Advertisement

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Don 3 Update: Kiara Advani’s Role Confirmed The unveiling of the teaser took the social media realm by storm....