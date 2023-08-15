Kiara Advani shares her first recipe she made after marriage

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra stand out as a beloved couple in the Bollywood scene. Their affectionate public displays of affection and charming exchanges on social media consistently warm the hearts of their fans and followers.

Through both their on-screen synergy and off-screen love story, the pair has enraptured the affections of countless individuals. Devotees keenly observe each facet of their relationship, generously showering the couple with affection. Recently, during an appearance on NDTV’s “Jai Jawan,” the actress discussed her culinary prowess and revealed the first recipe she prepared after getting married to Sidharth.

While appearing on NDTV’s “Jai Jawan” show, Kiara Advani was requested to disclose the initial dish she prepared following her marriage to Sidharth Malhotra.

A soldier asked the actress, “Apne apni rasoi mein sabse pehle recipe kya banayi thi shaadi ke baad? (What recipe did you make in your kitchen for the first time after getting married?)” Sharing a wide smile, Kiara said, “Kuch nahi banaya aab tak. Pani garam kara hoga (I haven’t made anything yet. Must have just boiled water).”

Considering herself fortunate, Kiara disclosed that her spouse, the actor Sidharth, possesses impressive culinary skills.

She said, “I am lucky kyunki mera joh pati hai he loves to cook. Toh zyaadaatar woh kuch bana lete hai khud ke liye aur main kha leti hu (I am lucky because my husband loves to cook. Most of the times, he makes something and I eat.).”

Kiara also unveiled a well-known dish cooked by Sidharth, mentioning that, “He makes really nice bread. It’s difficult to make bread but he makes a great bread.”

On February 7, 2023, the pair exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by their nearest and dearest. Their affection for one another blossomed during the filming of Shershaah, although they chose to keep their romance concealed.

Following the massive triumph of “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” Kiara is set to appear in the upcoming film “Game Changer,” starring alongside Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Sidharth is engaged in the movie “Indian Police Force,” directed by Rohit Shetty, featuring Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. Additionally, he’s also part of “Yodha,” alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. This movie is scheduled for a December 2023 release.

