Kiara Advani’s Birthday Bash: Bollywood Stars Pour in Wishes

Bollywood’s enchanting diva, Kiara Advani, celebrated her 31st birthday on Monday, July 31, amid a shower of love and admiration from her millions of fans and followers. Since her breakthrough performance in the sports drama “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,” Kiara has captivated hearts with her magnetic charm and stunning beauty. As she turned a year older, her friends and colleagues from the Bollywood industry came forward to wish her a year filled with happiness, success, and all things sweet.

Among those extending heartfelt wishes to the birthday girl was Kareena Kapoor Khan, who shared screen space with Kiara in “Good Newwz.” Kareena posted a monochrome photo of Kiara, radiating a big, beautiful smile, and captioned her Instagram story with, “Happy birthday dearest Kiara!” She added a red heart and a kissing emoji, conveying her love and affection for the talented actress.

Anushka Sharma, too, expressed her warm regards by posting a photo of Kiara elegantly dressed in a white ruffled mini skirt and a body-hugging top with a plunging neckline. Anushka captioned her story with, “Happy birthday Kiara! Wishing you love and light always,” showcasing her fondness for the birthday girl.

Katrina Kaif joined the chorus of well-wishers by sharing a delightful photo of Kiara draped in a graceful white saree on her Instagram story. Katrina penned, “Happy birthday @kiaraaliaadvani. All the love, light, and luck to you,” showering Kiara with best wishes.

Ananya Panday, who considers Kiara a “gorgeous girl,” expressed her admiration with a stunning photo of the actress on her Instagram story. Ananya wrote, “Happy birthday to this gorgeous girl ❤️ only for you Ki,” sending heartfelt wishes to her dear friend.

Kiara’s “Kabir Singh” co-star, Shahid Kapoor, reminisced about their romantic drama by sharing a still from the film and wishing Kiara a happy birthday. He affectionately wrote, “Happy Birthday Preeti! @kiaraaliaadvani. Kabir wishes you so much love and happiness,” reminding fans of their iconic on-screen chemistry.

Vicky Kaushal, who appeared alongside Kiara in “Lust Stories,” posted a photo with the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy Birthday @kiaraaliaadvani! Wish you a year full of love, laughter, and happiness!!!” The duo’s camaraderie continues to charm fans even off-screen.

Bhumi Pednekar, Tiger Shroff, Neetu Singh, Athiya Shetty, and Manish Malhotra were among the other celebrities who extended their warm wishes to Kiara on her birthday, adding to the joyous occasion.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani, last seen in “Satyaprem Ki Katha” alongside Kartik Aaryan, is gearing up for her next project, “Game Changer,” opposite Ram Charan. As she embarks on another exciting year, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing her brilliance on the silver screen once again.

As the clock struck midnight, Bollywood united to celebrate the radiant star that Kiara Advani is, and they ensured that her birthday was an unforgettable affair filled with love and admiration from all corners of the industry.

