Kim Kardashian Returns After Recovering from Shoulder Injury

Kim Kardashian has made a triumphant return to her fitness routine after recovering from a recent health scare. The SKIMs mogul shared in an Instagram Story that she broke her shoulder and tore a tendon, sidelining her from the gym for a few weeks. However, Kardashian is now back in action.

Although she didn’t appear in the video, Kardashian introduced her instructor, Melissa Alcantara, who, coincidentally, faced a similar shoulder injury. In the repost, Alcantara reassured Kardashian that she has her support.

In another Instagram Story, the duo sat at the gym, where Kardashian introduced her biotin-infused energy drink, KIMADE. The product, created in collaboration with Alcantara, has been a recent venture for the business mogul.

“I have a fridge full, guys. And I think I’m gonna need this to start my workout,” Kardashian said in the post as Eve and Gwen Stefani’s Let Me Blow Ya Mind boomed in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Alcantara and Kardashian have worked closely over the years to achieve the fitness results the reality star desired. Their collaboration began in 2017 when Alcantara received a call to train Kim Kardashian, marking the start of their successful partnership.

Recalling the genesis of their collaboration, Alcantara mentioned receiving a call from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians production team in May 2017. She shared, "They asked if I could train Kim on Monday. Naturally, I was ready and available, and things progressed from that point."

