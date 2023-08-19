King Charles convenes vital meeting to discuss future of monarchy

Reports indicate that King Charles of Britain has reportedly convened a significant meeting with his elder son, Prince William, and daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, at Balmoral.

The purpose of this meeting is to deliberate upon crucial decisions concerning the future of the monarchy.

Citing reliable sources, The Mirror has reported that during this meeting, the monarch will engage in discussions with the future king and Kate Middleton regarding their respective roles within the Royal Family.

Furthermore, the meeting will also encompass talks about the roles of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

According to the publication, the King has summoned both Kate and William to Balmoral, where the monarch himself is scheduled to arrive on Monday.

An insider was quoted by the publication, stating, “He views it as his utmost responsibility to honor the sincere wishes of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.”

“He recognizes that one of his central responsibilities is to not only ensure the continuity but also the strength of the Commonwealth.”

The source revealed that King Charles is committed to having the heir to the throne and the future queen play a pivotal role in solidifying both their own future and that of the monarchy as a whole.

It is his intent to leverage William and Kate’s “star quality” in order to contribute to securing the future of the Commonwealth for many years ahead.

