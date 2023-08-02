King Charles daughter-in law Meghan Markle running for US president?

Meghan Markle has reportedly received an unexpected endorsement from US President Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, who is also his political strategist.

The Duchess of Sussex has long been rumored to have aspirations for US politics, and this endorsement has caught the attention of many.

However, despite the backing from a major political activist, some experts doubt Meghan’s chances of becoming the US president.

Commentators discussed the endorsement, with one stating that it seems real but expressing skepticism about her chances.

While Meghan may have a “Markle Sparkle” that attracts attention, the general consensus among the panelists is that her potential in politics might be limited.

Advertisement

Some suggest that she could run for Congress in a Democratic-leaning district in California, but they don’t believe she would go beyond that.

Interestingly, Meghan also topped a poll among Democrats, where respondents were asked which women they would vote for. She tied with Vice President Kamala Harris and even surpassed former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in the poll.

Overall, Meghan’s rumored political ambitions and the endorsement from Valerie Biden Owens have generated buzz, but experts remain cautious about her prospects in the world of US politics.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Meghan Markle received flak for using people in dispute with Beckhams & Clooneys Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wife, who is about to turn 42, is...