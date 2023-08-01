King Charles III to get fresh hell from Prince Harry & Prince Andrew

According to royal expert Daniela Elser, King Charles may face trouble from Prince Harry and Prince Andrew due to their uncertain futures in terms of their royal lives.

Insiders supporting Prince Harry and his cause may have been leaking information, potentially causing “fresh hell” for the King and his family.

Biographer Andrew Lownie also points out that Prince Andrew has no intentions of stepping away from his position in the near future.

He suggests that Andrew is defiant in a larger power and status game with Charles. While the optics may not be favorable, Andrew seems unfazed and determined to remain in his role. Charles and Prince William have joined forces to manage Andrew’s actions and keep him and his family out of the public eye.

They believe that his behavior could pose a risk to the future of the monarchy, making it essential to address and control his actions.

