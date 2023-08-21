King Charles makes human move that puts him above Prince Harry

In addressing his youngest son, Prince Harry, King Charles has recognized the effectiveness of maintaining a stance of silence.

The monarch, who refrained from responding as Prince Harry made a series of allegations in his memoir ‘Spare’, comprehends that the public sentiment has shifted against his son due to years of unfavorable portrayals.

A close friend of the King shared: “He has chosen the right course by not engaging and continuing his duties as the head of the monarchy. This stands in stark contrast to the happenings on the west coast of America. It’s a somber situation, but it echoes the dynamics of many families, making him relatable.”

The source emphasized that the public’s clear alignment with a particular side is reassuring for the King.

This development comes as reports indicate that King Charles has initiated contact with Prince Harry for potential “peace talks.”

An insider informed: “King Charles is set to return to London from Balmoral around mid-September, coinciding with the conclusion of Harry’s trip to the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. With an official visit to France scheduled for September 20, the King has a few days to spare in London to meet with his son. Staff members are working on the details as we speak.”

