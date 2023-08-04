King Charles & royal family will assist Prince Harry in foiling Meghan Markle plan

According to rumors circulating in various media outlets in Britain and around the world, King Charles III allegedly has a dark plan to keep Meghan Markle away from her children if she asks for a significant sum of $80 million in child support following her separation from Prince Harry.

Reports suggest that a potential separation between Meghan and Harry might be imminent, and the 74-year-old monarch supposedly has an ideal plan to separate Meghan from her grandchildren.

If Meghan were to ask for the rumored $80 million for child support, Buckingham Palace is said to be willing to help Prince Harry thwart her plans. As a result, there is speculation about King Charles’ plan to take custody of the children away from Meghan, effectively keeping her from seeing them.

According to local press reports, King Charles wants his grandchildren to stay out of the royal lineage and the Hollywood spotlight. This desire to shield them from the public eye and potential media scrutiny is seen as a motivation behind the alleged plan.

It should be noted that these reports are based on rumors and speculation and have not been officially confirmed by any of the parties involved. As with any such rumors, the actual truth of the matter may differ significantly from what is being circulated in the media.

