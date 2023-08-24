King Charles sets startling regulation for Prince Harry peace talks

Prince Harry is reportedly facing a surprising rule set forth by King Charles ahead of their forthcoming peace discussions, as unveiled by an insider associate.

This insider, closely connected to the matter, shed light on the rationale behind this rule and prefaced the context of the “mortal wound” that Prince Harry had previously inflicted during their conversation.

As per the source, “The King has deep affection for his son, yet he has been profoundly hurt by his actions.”

Due to this very reason, while he remains committed to supporting his son, he has chosen to establish a firm boundary against engaging in public disputes.

With this principle firmly in King Charles’ mind, “Should the talks occur, the King will unequivocally emphasize that any private family matters must not be discussed publicly moving forward.”

Advertisement

While specific dates are not currently available, it’s evident from King Charles’ schedule that there is a window of time between his Balmoral trip and his engagement in France, which might potentially accommodate the talks.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.