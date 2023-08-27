Kiran Ashfaque comes in support of Rakhi Sawant Umrah journey

Rakhi Sawant has always been a controversial figure throughout her career.

Rakhi Sawant has always been a controversial figure throughout her career in the entertainment industry, being involved in numerous controversies. She’s known as a Bollywood actress and dancer and has appeared in various films and reality TV shows. In India, she holds the title of “reality television queen.” Rakhi has also had her fair share of ups and downs in her relationships. Not too long ago, she converted to Islam and expressed her desire to visit Makkah.

Now, Rakhi is in Saudi Arabia, where she’s embarking on her first Umrah pilgrimage. She’s been sharing videos and pictures from her journey and has requested her fans to address her as Fatima during her visit.

In a heartening gesture of support, Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar has stepped forward to encourage Rakhi in this new phase of her life. Kiran emphasized that only Allah knows a person’s true intentions, and it’s unfair to subject Rakhi to hurtful comments and trolling during this significant journey.

Here’s how people on the internet are responding to Kiran’s comments:

