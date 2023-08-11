Kiran Ashfaque Explores French Town in with Family

Advertisement Kiran Ashfaque’s Hussein Dar is an actor and model, appeared in fashion ads and a drama.

Divorced from Imran Ashraf; shares a child named Roham Imran.

She is in Kuala Lumpur visiting relatives, exploring different places with Roham. Advertisement Kiran Ashfaque’s Hussein Dar is an actor and model who has been in several fashion ads as well as a drama a few years ago. Advertisement

She also attends industry functions and is well-known for her marriage to Imran Ashraf.

The couple is now divorced, but they have a kid together, Roham Imran, who is the apple of both his parents’ eyes.

Kiran’s family is very close to her, and she frequently expresses gratitude to her parents and siblings for the assistance they have given her throughout her life.

She is currently visiting her relatives in Kuala Lumpur, and both Kiran and Roham can be seen visiting various locations.

She and her family visited the French town in Kuala Lumpur and uploaded photos from their trip.

Advertisement

Kiran Ashfaque New Photos:

0 0

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Public Criticism Arises Over Resham’s Bold Fashion Choices Resham is an esteemed Lollywood icon, renowned in both cinema and television....

Advertisement