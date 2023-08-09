Kiran Ashfaque replies to haters on picture with her brother

Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar is a highly talented and accomplished Pakistani model.

Kiran Ashfaque is a highly talented and accomplished Pakistani model, actress, and influencer. She gained recognition not only for her work in the entertainment industry but also for her influence on social media platforms. Before her marriage to renowned actor Imran Ashraf Awan, Kiran was already making her mark as a brilliant model and actress.

Despite their marriage not lasting, Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar and Imran Ashraf Awan are successfully working together to co-parent their son, Roham. Recently, Kiran has been enjoying a wonderful time in Kuala Lumpur, making unforgettable memories with her adorable son. She’s been sharing numerous photos of their experiences, which have been warmly received by her fans.

Kiran Ashfaque also recently addressed a situation where a social media user trolled a video of her with her brother, Adil Hussain Dar. In the video story where she’s seen meeting her brother, Kiran shared the incident with her followers, highlighting the kind of interactions she occasionally faces on social media platforms.

she wrote, “Who meets with a brother like this while hugging?”. To which Kiran Ashfaque replied, “They even have a problem with me hugging my real elder brother, bro! Who are you?”. She further taunted and wrote, “The girls who are after others’ brothers are the ones who post comments on my pictures, it’s unbelievable!”.

