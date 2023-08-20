Advertisement
Kiran Ashfaque respond to Personal Questions

Kiran Ashfaque respond to Personal Questions

  • Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar is a talented actress and model.
  • She was previously married to actor Imran Ashraf, but they recently divorced.
  • Kiran is known for her confidence and intelligence.
Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar is a talented actress and model. She was previously married to actor Imran Ashraf, but they recently divorced. This breakup surprised many of their fans because it seemed like they were doing well together. Fortunately, they ended their marriage on good terms and are now focusing on their son Roham, co-parenting him together.

Kiran is known for her confidence and intelligence. She’s open about her opinions and recently held a Q&A session on her Instagram where she answered some personal questions. She also offered advice to young girls on various topics.

