Kiran Ashfaque stunning pictures from Kuala Lumpur

Kiran’s family has lived in Malaysia and she is close with her family members.

Kiran Ashfaque is an actress, a model, and she used to be married to the famous superstar Imran Ashraf. Together, they have a son named Roham Imran. Even after their divorce, they’ve always prioritized their son’s well-being over their own interests.

After the divorce, Kiran took a new path in the entertainment industry. She’s not only modeled for various brands, but she’s also appeared in TV dramas. Kiran’s roots trace back to Malaysia, where her family lives. She has a close bond with her family members. Currently, she’s enjoying a vacation in Kuala Lumpur with her son Roham and spending quality time with her brother. As always, Kiran is looking fabulous, sharing pictures from her Kuala Lumpur trip.

