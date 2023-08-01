Kiran Tabeir adorable pictures with her Daughter

Kiran Tabeir has captured the hearts of many with her remarkable acting skills.

He gained widespread recognition for her role as Parizaad’s sister in the blockbuster drama.

Kiran Tabeir is happily married to Malik Hamza, a successful professional.

Kiran Tabeir, a stunning and talented Pakistani actor, model, and host, has captured the hearts of many with her remarkable acting skills. She has graced numerous hit Pakistani dramas, showcasing her talent and gaining immense love from her fans. Kiran’s journey in the showbiz world began as a host, and she also participated in various reality shows, including the popular reality show “Desi Kuriyan,” which was hosted by Waqar Zaka.

Recently, Kiran Tabeir gained widespread recognition for her role as Parizaad’s sister in the blockbuster drama serial “Parizaad.” Her emotional and impactful acting was highly appreciated by fans. Another instance that brought her into the limelight was her viral clip from a short play “Shiza & Fiza.”

In her personal life, Kiran Tabeir is happily married to Malik Hamza, a successful professional. After 12 years of marriage, the couple was blessed with a beautiful daughter named Izzah, whom Kiran adores and frequently shares adorable pictures with on social media. Recently, she posted new and charming pictures featuring her cute little daughter, along with some solo pictures that fans couldn’t help but adore. Kiran’s journey as an actor, a mother, and a loving wife continues to inspire and enthrall her fans and followers.

