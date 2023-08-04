Komal Rizvi birthday pictures with her husband

Komal Rizvi has been a part of the entertainment scene in Pakistan for quite a few years.

Beyond being an actress and singer, she’s also an entrepreneur.

Komal has a history of being vocal about her viewpoints.

Advertisement

Komal Rizvi has been a part of the entertainment scene in Pakistan for quite a few years. She’s a versatile individual who’s managed to leave a strong impression on everyone. Beyond being an actress and singer, she’s also an entrepreneur. Interestingly, she’s the sibling of Hasan Rizvi. Komal has a history of being vocal about her viewpoints, and she’s consistently opened up about her personal journey to inspire others. She went through a tough marriage experience but found the inner strength to eventually move on from it. Recently, she’s entered into a new marriage, and you can see the happiness in her eyes.

Nowadays, Tanaa Banaa actress is enjoying a wonderful life with her new husband, and she frequently shares delightful snapshots from their travels together. Just during her birthday week, she soaked in the affection, positivity, and joy all around. Komal Rizvi let her fans in on her birthday festivities by posting pictures with her husband, capturing the love, brightness, and laughter of the celebrations.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Komal Rizvi opens up about domestic abuse she faced Komal Rizvi spoke candidly about her abusive first marriage. She said that...