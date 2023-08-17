Komal Rizvi get music icon award from Shan-e-Pakistan

Komal Rizvi had an incredibly diverse career that includes music.

Komal Rizvi has had an incredibly diverse career that includes music, acting, and entrepreneurship, showcasing her ability to excel in various fields. Her music has not only been loved in Pakistan but also admired beyond its borders.

In an impressive recognition of Pakistan’s achievements on the international stage, she was honored with the esteemed Music Icon of Pakistan award by Shan-e-Pakistan. This special event took place in the lively city of New York, where Rizvi achieved a remarkable milestone – her 1000th performance on the global stage.

Sharing the wonderful news on Instagram, she expressed her gratitude to her fans and followers. She wrote, “Receiving the Music Icon of Pakistan Award in New York 2 days ago was an incredibly humbling experience. After being in the industry for over 20 years, working on several successful projects, and performing more than 1000 times worldwide, I still sometimes feel like I don’t fully belong. This ‘imposter syndrome’ is real! I want to thank Shan-e-Pakistan for this incredible award and recognition. But even with all of this, I wish I felt like I had done something substantial to truly make Pakistan proud.”

