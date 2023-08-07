Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Turn Heads In Barbie Bronco

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were recently seen enjoying a romantic date in Calabasas, their hometown. The couple, who is eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child together, was spotted driving a unique and eye-catching ride—a custom-made Barbie-inspired pink Bronco estimated to be worth between $250,000 and $350,000. The happy pair seemed to be having a great time as they drove away on a sunny day in the upscale Southern California neighbourhood.

Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest of the Kardashian sisters, looked stylish in a patterned maxi dress adorned with pink, light blue, and black patterns. She completed her summer look with black sunglasses and brown sandals.

The couple are preparing to welcome their first child together. The couple already has a blended family with six children from their previous relationships. Travis Barker has three children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler: stepdaughter Atiana (24), son Landon (19), and daughter Alabama (17). Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian has three kids with her ex Scott Disick: son Mason (13), daughter Penelope (11), and son Reign (eight).

The celebrity couple shared their exciting pregnancy news during a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles back in June. They are looking forward to this new chapter in their lives as they grow their family together.

