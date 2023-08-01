Kriti Sanon Shares Sneak Peek of US Birthday Bash with Sister Nupur

Kriti Sanon celebrated her 33rd birthday in the United States.

She spent time with her sister Nupur Sanon and friends.

Her upcoming project is Ganapath: Part 1 with Tiger Shroff.

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon, known for her portrayal of Janaki in Om Raut’s Adipurush, celebrated her 33rd birthday on July 27. She shared a sneak peek of her birthday celebration on Instagram. Undoubtedly, the actress is currently relishing a thriving phase in her acting journey.

The actress, who made her debut alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti in 2014, recently celebrated her birthday in the United States with her sister Nupur Sanon and friends.

She shared a delightful birthday post on Instagram, featuring aesthetic pictures of them enjoying coffee and playing games. In the caption, she wrote, “And it went like… #BirthdayWeek.”

According to the actress’s own revelation, during her second year of engineering college, she ventured into modeling for TV commercials as a hobby.

However, she eventually discovered her passion for being in front of the camera. Before making her Bollywood debut, she made a name for herself in the Telugu film industry and appeared in 1 Nenokkadine alongside Mahesh Babu. Interestingly, few are aware that Sanon is a trained Kathak dancer and has a fondness for poetry.

Recently, the actress appeared in Adipurush, sharing the screen with Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Devdatta Nage, Sunny Singh, and more. Despite facing criticism, the film performed admirably at the box office. As for her upcoming projects, Sanon’s next venture is Ganapath: Part 1, co-starring Tiger Shroff. The film is anticipated to be a gripping and action-packed thriller that will surely keep the audience engaged.

Advertisement

Also Read Zinda Banda Song: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Track Wins Hearts The song has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and released in 3...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay

updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.