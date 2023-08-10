Kubra Khan will starrer in a new project with Gohar Rasheed

Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed are teaming up for the very first time.

Kubra Khan made an announcement on her Instagram.

She shares that she will be playing the role of Jannat Ali Khan in the show.

Kubra Khan and Gohar Rasheed are teaming up for the very first time in an upcoming drama series called ‘Jannat Se Aagay.’ Even though they’ve been close friends for nearly ten years, this will be their first collaboration on screen, the drama is all set to premiere on August 11.

Kubra Khan made an announcement on her Instagram, sharing that she will be playing the role of Jannat Ali Khan in the show. Her character is a well-known TV personality who serves as an inspiration for Ramsha Khan’s character, Tabassum.

The teasers give us intriguing glimpses into a meta-storyline where Khan skillfully hosts a morning show with all its dramatic flair. The drama is expected to delve into the not-so-great aspects of the entertainment industry, addressing topics like sensationalism and the chase for ratings at the cost of public humiliation.

On the professional front, Kubra Khan was recently seen in projects like “Superstar,” “Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay,” “Sinf-e-Aahan,” and “Sang-e-Mah.” Meanwhile, Gohar Rasheed was previously part of the blockbuster “The Legend of Maula Jatt” and “Money Back Guarantee.”

