Kusha Kapila’s Response to Arjun Kapoor Dating Rumors?

Kusha Kapila is a social media influencer and actor.

She announced her separation from husband Zorawar Ahluwalia in June 2023.

There are unverified online rumors that she is dating Arjun Kapoor.

In June, social media influencer and actor Kusha Kapila gained attention following her separation from spouse Zorawar Ahluwalia. She communicated their mutual decision to part ways, highlighting their divergent personal aspirations.

Presently, unverified online speculations propose a romantic involvement between Kusha and Arjun Kapoor. Responding humorously, Kusha dismissed the rumors and clarified her stance. She amusingly addressed the constant stream of unfounded information about her, expressing a wish that her mother remains unaware of such content.

Although Kusha Kapila didn’t explicitly specify the subject, it appears that she indirectly commented on the rumors about her dating Arjun Kapoor. This took place on Kusha’s Instagram broadcasting channel.

She wrote, “Roz apne baare mein itni bakwas padh kar mujhe apna khud see ek formal introduction karwana padega (Every day I read such nonsense about myself that I will now need to introduce me to myself formally).” She further added, “Every time I read sh*t about myself I just hope and pray ki meri mummy na padh le yeh aab. Unki social life has taken a big hit (hope my mother does not read it).”

In June, Kusha Kapila publicly revealed her decision to separate from her husband, Zorawar. She posted a statement,“Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn’t been an easy decision by any measure but we know it’s the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn’t align. We gave it our all, until we couldn’t anymore.”

Regarding her professional endeavors, Kusha Kapila is set to appear in the upcoming film “Sukhee,” featuring Shilpa Shetty and Amit Sadh. Additionally, she has roles in the movie “Thank You For Coming,” where she will share the screen with Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi.

In the meantime, Arjun Kapoor, who recently appeared in “Kuttey,” has projects like the remake of “Meri Patni Ka” and “Lady Killer” lined up for the future.

