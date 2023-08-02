Kylie Jenner Collaborates with Bratz for Celebrity Collection

Kylie Jenner has teamed up with Bratz to create her very own limited-edition collection of customized dolls. This collaboration marks the first-ever celebrity line for Bratz and features six dolls, each representing some of Kylie’s most iconic fashion moments.

Priced at $10 each, the Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles come in blind packaging with different accessories, including her Italian greyhound dog Norman, her convertible in exclusive colors, and oversized lip-shaped phones. The dolls were launched globally on August 1, 2023, and are available for purchase online and in select retail stores.

Kylie expressed her excitement about the collaboration, stating that she has been a fan of Bratz since childhood and had always dreamed of having her own Bratz doll. The creative director of Bratz, Jasmin Larian, praised Kylie for embodying the brand’s core values and hopes to see the collaboration resonate with both Kylie’s fans and those who grew up with Bratz.

Fans can look forward to more Bratz x Kylie fashion dolls dropping this fall, with pre-orders expected to start from September 1. The collection celebrates the Y2K Bratz lifestyle, bringing nostalgia and a touch of Kylie’s style to fans worldwide.

