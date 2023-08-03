Kylie Minogue Considers Margot Robbie for Biopic Role

Kylie Minogue has revealed her interest in having Margot Robbie portray her in a possible biopic. The singer believes that Robbie’s Australian background and signature accent would make her an ideal fit for the role. In an interview, Minogue also mentioned her dream collaborators for the project, including Beyoncé and Rihanna.

Recently, Minogue made headlines with the announcement of her first-ever Las Vegas show, scheduled to run from November to January at the new Voltaire nightclub in the Venetian.

In the interview, Minogue stated that “Most of the projects I have worked on have been collaborative, so I have not had to make a decision about who to work with.” She added, “But no matter who I work with, there is always something to learn.”

In other news, country singer Miranda Lambert faced criticism for stopping a concert to address fans taking selfies. While some criticized her actions, Minogue shared a different perspective, understanding the challenges of adapting to changes brought on by the internet era.

Fans eagerly await further updates on the potential biopic, as Minogue continues to make waves in the music and entertainment industry.

