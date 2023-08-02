Lagaan Art Director Nitin Desai Passes Away By Suicide

Popular art director Nitin Desai, aged 57, reportedly died by suicide on Wednesday morning at his own ND Studios in Karjat. The unfortunate incident occurred just days before his birthday on August 9, and the reason behind his decision is yet to be known. Authorities are currently investigating the matter at the studio.

Nitin Desai was a renowned art director who won four National Awards for Best Art Direction. His elaborate and grand sets in movies like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Jodha Akbar, and Lagaan left a lasting impression on the audience. He collaborated with esteemed directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, and others.

The news of his sudden demise has left everyone shocked, with netizens expressing their grief on social media. Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta and Marathi actor Ajinkya Deo also mourned the loss of the talented artist.

Just heard the news of Nitin Desai known art director of Indian cinema having committed suicide very sad he was a dear friend and a superb craftsmen a sad way to go may god rest his soul in peace RIP 🙏 Advertisement — Ajinkya Deo (@Ajinkyad) August 2, 2023

Nitin Desai’s ND Studios, sprawling over 52 acres in Karjat, has been a prominent shooting location for numerous films and Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss. Besides being an art director, Nitin was also a producer and director, having worked on projects like Desh Devi Maa Ashapura and Marathi films Hello Jai Hind! and Ajintha.

In light of the tragic news, we urge our readers to seek immediate help from mental health experts, doctors, or NGOs if they or someone they know is struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Aamir Khan proposes adjustments he’d make in Lagaan Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, is about to...