Latest Look of Mariyam Nafees Fails to Impress Fans

Meesha Shafi Says: “I Had Pakistan’s First Pregnancy Cover Reveal”
Meesha Shafi, possessing a voice resonating like the harmony of countless tales,...
Mariyam Nafees is an intelligent artist. We’ve seen her in a few plays, and she’s also formed her own production firm.
She has chosen some amazing roles in her career, and she is quite opinionated and communicates her ideas without regard for the consequences.
She is married to Amaan Ahmed, and their wedding was like anything out of a fairy tale.
Her admirers are continually following her path, and she enjoys sharing her life experiences with them.
She also enjoys wearing saris, as seen by her numerous appearances in them.
She recently wore a stunning tangerine saaree and looked stunning in it. She looked beautiful and posted images on Instagram.
