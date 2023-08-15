Leighton Meester Opens Up On Her Challenging Childhood

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are committed to ensuring their children understand their privilege.

In a recent interview, the former Gossip Girl star, who has two children – 8-year-old daughter Arlo and 4-year-old son – with her husband Adam Brody, discussed the contrast between her own upbringing and her children’s experiences. She remarked, “We live in such a bubble,” acknowledging the stark differences.

Although the couple is “very happy” and appreciative that their kids enjoy privileges they themselves lacked during childhood, Meester emphasized their desire for their children to “recognize that not everyone grows up that way.”

Reflecting on her own early years, Leighton Meester disclosed that her parents relied on “food stamps and welfare” to provide meals, highlighting the financial hardships they faced.

Leighton Meester recalled, “Especially towards the end of the month, but sometimes throughout the month, we either couldn’t go grocery shopping or put food back on the shelves before checkout. We really had to do what we could to make ends meet.”

Now, having achieved success in her career, Meester expresses gratitude daily. She shared, “When we sit around the table, we always talk about what we’re grateful for and what the best part of our day was and just give thanks to our food.”

Discussing her daughter Arlo, Meester conveyed, “She understands in a way that’s appropriate for her age that people are growing up differently. So I hope that she can internalize that, but most importantly, I want her to be thankful for everything she has.”

