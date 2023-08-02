Liam Payne Reflects On One Direction Fame: “It Left Scars On Me”

Liam Payne opened up about facing “low moments” after achieving fame with One Direction in an honest interview.

The singer, known for hits like “Strip That Down,” revealed that he struggled with the consequences of fame, admitting that he didn’t fully grasp the impact of joining the renowned boy band. After auditioning for The X Factor in 2010, Payne became part of One Direction alongside Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.

During a candid conversation with Colombia’s W Radio, Payne expressed gratitude for his “great life” and the opportunities his job has brought him. However, he also acknowledged that fame has taken a toll on his mental well-being.

“When I started, I don’t really know if I knew what I signed up for, and I’ve been doing my job since I was 14 years old,” Payne revealed. “I’ve been very lucky to hold the job for that long, which is great, but I do think it definitely left scars on me.”

He emphasized the need to address personal issues before embarking on such a career. Despite the challenges he faced, Payne expressed contentment with his journey and the sense of purpose it has given him.

“I wouldn’t change a thing now that I am where I am,” he said. “I’ve kind of made my own sense of why I ended up at this place.”

Having gone through difficult experiences, Payne hopes to use his platform to help others who might be facing similar challenges.

“If I can help anybody out in my position, not so much on the fame side but the things that happened to me before and kind of stop that from happening to somebody else, that would be my life’s dream,” he shared.

Acknowledging that there were moments of struggle, he emphasized the importance of having the right support system. Payne considers himself fortunate to have had people around him during his toughest times, helping him seek the necessary help. However, he recognizes that not everyone is as fortunate.

“I’m double grateful to be on the other side of it now and to have something to say,” he concluded. “It might change somebody’s life.”

