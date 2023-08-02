Advertisement

The singer, who is now 29 years old, became famous after auditioning for ‘The X Factor’ and joining the boy band in 2010.

Although he feels fortunate to still be making music, he admitted that his worldwide fame has had some negative effects on him, which continue to impact him even now. He recently shared that he spent over three months in a wellness clinic last year.

He told Colombia’s W Radio: “I don’t really know if I knew what I signed up for when I started and I’ve been doing my job since I was 14 years old I’ve been very lucky to hold the job for that long which is great but I do think it definitely left scars on me.

“You have to unpack a lot of stuff before you start this job. I wouldn’t change a thing now that I am where I am, I’ve kind of made my own sense of why I ended up at this place.”