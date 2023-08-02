Why’d Bebe Rexha and her boyfriend call it quits?
The singer, who is now 29 years old, became famous after auditioning for ‘The X Factor’ and joining the boy band in 2010.
Although he feels fortunate to still be making music, he admitted that his worldwide fame has had some negative effects on him, which continue to impact him even now. He recently shared that he spent over three months in a wellness clinic last year.
He told Colombia’s W Radio: “I don’t really know if I knew what I signed up for when I started and I’ve been doing my job since I was 14 years old I’ve been very lucky to hold the job for that long which is great but I do think it definitely left scars on me.
“You have to unpack a lot of stuff before you start this job. I wouldn’t change a thing now that I am where I am, I’ve kind of made my own sense of why I ended up at this place.”
Liam wants to support other young pop stars in dealing with the challenges of fame.
He added: “And like I said, it definitely gave me something to say and if I can help anybody out in my position, not so much on the fame side but the things that happened to me before and kind of stop that from happening to somebody else, that would be my life’s dream.
“It’s a great life and I have a lot of gratitude (..) but there were definitely low moments that I’ll never minimise but it’s just about having the right people around you at the right time and I was lucky to have people to watch my back when I was at my worst place and help me get the help that I need and not everybody is that lucky so, I’m double grateful to be on the other side of it now and to have something to say and like I said, it might change somebody’s life.”
When Liam initially started his solo career after the group went on hiatus in 2016, he confessed that he lacked belief in himself. However, as time passed, his confidence has grown, and he no longer feels the necessity to rely heavily on collaborators.
He said: “I kind of doubted myself for a long time so I would always collaborate with other artists because I didn’t really believe in myself.
“But now that I had some time away, I don’t think I have one collaboration on my next album.
“I’m much more empowered to step out on a stage and to make the right music and at least have a message.
“I feel like I actually have something to say now, rather than just singing a song somebody else had written for me.”
