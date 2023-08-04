Lil Wayne Asserts AI Can’t Recreate His Unique Voice

Lil Wayne has recently expressed his belief that artificial intelligence (AI) cannot replicate his unique voice, asserting his reluctance to embrace technology’s ability to recreate his innate talent. In an interview with Gail Mitchell of Billboard, the New Orleans rapper responded to questions about AI’s potential impact on creativity, stating, “AI could make a voice that sounds just like me. But it’s not me, because I’m amazing.”

He further emphasized his individuality, stating, “I’m one of a kind. So actually, I would love to see that thing try to duplicate this [expletive].” Despite the increasing use of AI in the music industry, Lil Wayne remains confident in his distinctive vocal style.

During the interview, the Let The Beat Build rapper also reflected on his career’s beginnings in the 1990s and discussed his ongoing success. He attributed his achievements to his strong work ethic, stating, “I just keep going. I never stop. It’s just the work ethic, plain and simple. No more, no less; I don’t do nothing but my music.” Lil Wayne expressed deep gratitude for his career, considering it a dream come true rather than a mere job.

