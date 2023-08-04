Lil Wayne Challenges AI’s Inability to Replicate His Unique Voice

Lil Wayne criticizes music industry’s increasing use of AI in an interview with Billboard.

Expresses skepticism about technology’s ability to replicate his unique skills and voice.

New Orleans rapper dismisses AI’s potential to mimic his greatness.

Lil Wayne is the latest rapper to speak out against the music industry’s growing use of artificial intelligence (AI).

In an interview with Gail Mitchell of Billboard, the New Orleans native showed hesitation to accept technology and its ability to mimic his intrinsic skill.

When asked about his thoughts on AI and its possible impact on creativity, the 40-year-old said, “Someone asked me about that recently. And they were trying to tell me that AI could make a voice that sounds just like me. But it’s not me, because I’m amazing.”

In other parts of the conversation, the Let The Beat Build rapper highlighted his early career and present achievements.

“I’m like, is this AI thing going to be amazing, too? Because I am naturally, organically amazing. I’m one of a kind. So actually, I would love to see that thing try to duplicate this [expletive].”

“I don’t have a secret. I just work,” explained the chart-topper.

“I just keep going. I never stop. It’s just the work ethic, plain and simple. No more, no less; I don’t do nothing but my music. And also, in my mind, every single time I say the word ‘work,’ I ask God to forgive me. Cuz I know this has never been a job. It’s just a dream come true. So that’s why I’ve never stopped.”

