Lisa Snowdon doesn’t see herself marrying fiance George Smart

Lisa Snowdon has said that she doesn’t see herself marrying her fiancé George Smart. The couple have been engaged since 2016, but Lisa has said that she doesn’t think marriage is necessary for their relationship.

She told Best UK magazine: “To be honest, we feel like we’re already married. I don’t think a certificate or a big party will change anything. It feels perfect the way it is.”

Lisa also said that she has seen the negative side of marriage, as her parents divorced when she was young. She said: “I know it sounds unromantic, but my parents split up when I was young, so I don’t know if that union of marriage is all it’s cracked up to be.”

It’s ultimately up to Lisa and George whether or not they decide to get married. However, it’s clear that Lisa is happy with the way their relationship is currently, and she doesn’t feel the need to change anything.

Lisa first met George two decades ago before the pair were reunited through friends and she confessed that her love life was in “limbo” before their romance.

