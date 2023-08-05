Low Celebrity Turnout at Nitin Desai’s Funeral Saddens Aamir Khan

On August 2, the film industry was shaken by the sudden demise of renowned art director and producer, Nitin Desai.

Bollywood actors including Aamir Khan, gathered at ND Studios on August 4 to pay their last respects to the late artist.

Aamir Khan, who had collaborated with Nitin Desai on several films, expressed his shock and grief at the funeral.

Advertisement

On August 2, the film industry was shaken by the sudden demise of renowned art director and producer, Nitin Desai. The talented artist, known for his exceptional work in films like Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, tragically died by suicide at the age of 57 at his ND Studios in Karjat. Bollywood actors and filmmakers, including Aamir Khan, gathered at ND Studios on August 4 to pay their last respects to the late artist.

Aamir Khan, who had collaborated with Nitin Desai on several films, expressed his shock and grief at the funeral. Speaking to the media, he said, “This is very shocking news. I am unable to understand how did this happen. I can’t believe it. I wish he did not do this and reached out for help instead. But what can we say in such a tragic situation, it is very difficult to understand what has happened. It is very sad…We have lost someone who was very talented.”

Among the attendees at the funeral were Ashutosh Gowariker, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Mukesh Rishi, Manoj Joshi, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Sonali Kulkarni. Despite Nitin Desai having worked with numerous top Bollywood celebrities, the turnout was relatively low. Aamir Khan addressed this matter, stating that perhaps some people couldn’t come for various reasons. He emphasized that Nitin Desai held a special place in everyone’s heart, and he offered his heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

#WATCH | Actor Aamir Khan remembers art director Nitin Desai; says, “…This is very shocking news. I am unable to understand how did this happen. I can’t believe it. I wish he had not done this and reached out for help instead. But what can we say in such a tragic situation, it… pic.twitter.com/r8ygrNwNMD — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

Advertisement

Nitin Desai’s impressive contributions to the film industry were not only recognized by moviegoers but also honored with four National Awards. His immense talent extended beyond films, as his vast studio also played host to Salman Khan’s reality show, Bigg Boss.

The entire Bollywood fraternity mourns the loss of this visionary artist and remembers him fondly for his outstanding creativity and passion for his craft. As the film industry grapples with the tragic loss, there is a growing call to address mental health issues and provide support and resources to those in need.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Advertisement

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Aamir Khan pictures with her Daughter Ira Khan He credits his good health to his dedication to taking care of...