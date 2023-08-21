Lucy Hale to mark her comeback to Pretty Little Liars universe

The Hating Game actress, Lucy Hale, discussed the Pretty Little Liars spin-off and the probable return of her Aria Montgomery character in an interview.

After the original series concluded in 2016, the PLL franchise was brought back in 2022 with the release of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.

After it was announced that Imogen’s, portrayed by Bailee Madison, child was going to be adopted by Aria and Ezra Fitz, played by Aria and Ian Harding in the original series, the final episode of season 1 of the 2022 series touched upon the return of Hale’s character.

The 34-year-old actress, Lucy Hale, is prepared to see the mystery drama through to the end even if there hasn’t been any word about the second season.

I adore it. Knowing that Aria and Ezra are still going strong makes me happy. That’s fantastic. All the way for Aria and Ezra,” she told during the interview.

Would I be interested in a cameo? Yes, absolutely,” said Hale. “That sounds like fun to me. I’m overjoyed that the show is succeeding and am eager to watch the next second season. I really like how each season has a distinct theme.”

Max confirmed the continuation of the Pretty Little Liars spin-off in April by announcing that filming had begun. Plans, however, failed as a result of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike.

