Luv Sinha: Sonakshi’s Success Wasn’t a Struggle

Luv Sinha, son of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and brother of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha.

Luv opened up about the tough times his father faced during the early days of his career.

He further mentioned that he witnessed both the highs and lows of his father’s career up close.

Advertisement

Luv Sinha, son of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and brother of Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, recently shared some intriguing insights about his family and their journey in the film industry. In a candid interview with Siddharth Kannan, Luv opened up about the tough times his father faced during the early days of his career.

He recounted how their family had to endure financial hardships, and there were times when Shatrughan Sinha had to make difficult choices, such as deciding between spending money on bus fare or saving it for food. Luv also revealed that his father had initial struggles with managing his finances when he first moved from Patna to Mumbai to pursue his dreams. He further mentioned that he witnessed both the highs and lows of his father’s career up close.

When asked about Sonakshi Sinha’s journey in the film industry, Luv stated that she didn’t face significant struggles. Sonakshi gained fame after her debut alongside Salman Khan in the blockbuster movie “Dabangg,” which propelled her to stardom right after her first release.

In the interview, Luv candidly spoke about his own experiences in the film industry. Interestingly, he revealed that neither his father nor his sister ever requested anyone to cast him in their films. He admitted that there were instances when he attended auditions and felt that he might not fit the role but was called for the audition anyway. Luv expressed that being born into a film family comes with certain advantages, including an understanding of how things sometimes don’t solely work on merit, but he stressed the importance of not getting frustrated or resorting to harmful coping mechanisms like alcohol.

On the work front, Luv Sinha is all set to appear in Anil Sharma’s much-awaited film “Gadar 2,” alongside prominent actors like Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Gupta. The film is scheduled to release on August 11.

Luv Sinha’s revelations provide a glimpse into the challenges and opportunities faced by actors from film industry backgrounds and shed light on the unpredictable nature of showbiz. Despite the family connections, Luv is determined to carve his own path and succeed in the competitive world of cinema.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter

Tweets by bolnewsurdu01

and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Advertisement

https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Luv Sinha says Bollywood continues to hire who ‘can’t speak Hindi’ Luv Sinha says Bollywood gives opportunities to performers with plastics. He expressed...