Made In Heaven 2 Director Neeraj Ghaywan Takes On New Project with Karan Johar?

The highly anticipated series of 2023, Made In Heaven Season 2, has garnered immense excitement. The trailer, unveiled on August 1, has captured the hearts of fans across social media platforms. Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala reprise their roles as part of the wedding planning team.

The second season of this critically acclaimed show, which received an International Emmy nomination, delves into the intricate interplay between traditional values, modern aspirations, and societal norms within the backdrop of Indian weddings. In an exclusive interview with the media, director Neeraj Ghaywan, who helmed Made In Heaven Season 2, addressed rumors about his involvement in a film project with Karan Johar.

In an interview, Neeraj Ghaywan, the director of Made In Heaven 2, was questioned about whether he experienced any pressure while working on this project, considering its departure from his usual creative endeavors.

Neeraj said, “Aesthetically yes of course. You have to maintain as there are season 1 and season 2, the tone and everything has to match. I worked hard on it. I discussed the length with DP, Zoya, and Reema. Emotionally most of the stories are the same. I would always try to find a moment in the scene where I can make it my own and it becomes easier to direct. In terms of technicality, there are lots of layers from looking at locations in the ghats of Banaras and to Charles of Bombay and then suddenly into mansions and looking at Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra so that has been the shift. But it was lovely. I also wanted to change myself because I’m constantly looked at as this one person who does emotional stories, and intellectual stories so I liked this shift. I felt like I can do this.”

Discussing his collaboration with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Neeraj Ghaywan maintained an air of intrigue. When questioned about whether the shift change would be depicted in his upcoming film with Karan Johar, Neeraj responded with a subtle smile, refraining from revealing too much and simply stated, “Let’s see.”

Karan Johar has secured agreements with two highly praised directors from the past two years, namely Vasan Bala and Neeraj Ghaywan, for his forthcoming production. Apart from Vasan Bala’s directorial, Dharma Productions is also gearing up to commence a new film in collaboration with Neeraj Ghaywan. “After directing Masaan, Sacred Games and Ajeeb Daastaans, Neeraj is all ready to start work on his next film. It’s an emotional human drama and the casting is underway at the moment. This film too will kick off in the next 3 to 4 months, and will be a part of Dharma’s slate for 2024 release,” according to source.

The second season of “Made in Heaven,” comprising a total of seven episodes, is set to premiere on Prime Video on August 10. The show is directed by a talented team including Alankrita Shrivastava, Neeraj Ghaywan, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar. It is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, owned by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, along with Tiger Baby Productions, led by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

