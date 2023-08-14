Magoo, Timbaland’s Former Rap Partner, Passes Away At 50

Timbaland’s former collaborator, Magoo, is said to have passed away on Sunday, August 13, at the age of 50.

Digital Black from the group Playa was the first to pay tribute on his Instagram page. He wrote, “Man can’t believe this RIP Magoo damn big bro wasn’t ready for this at all #superfriends [sic].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Digital Black (@blackplaya502)

Magoo, whose real name was Melvin Barcliff, was renowned for being one-half of the hip-hop duo Timbaland & Magoo. Besides his partnership with the acclaimed music producer, he also had ties with Missy Elliot.

The rapper’s journey began in 1989 when he crossed paths with Timbaland during their teenage years.

In their early days, Magoo and Timbo were members of a collective known as SBI (Surrounded By Idiots), which also included Larry Live and a then-unknown Pharrell Williams. Timbo was referred to as ‘DJ Timmy Tim,’ while Pharrell was nicknamed ‘Magnum the Verb Lord,’ according to AllHipHop.

Their debut album, “Welcome to Our World,” was released in 1997 and featured their hit track “Up Jumps Da Boogie.”

Throughout their careers, Magoo and Timbaland often collaborated with fellow Swing Mob associates, including Missy Elliott, Ginuwine, Playa, and Aaliyah. As of now, no official sources have confirmed the cause of Magoo’s death or commented on the news.

Furthermore, details regarding his funeral service are yet to be announced at the time of writing this article.

