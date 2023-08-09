Mahesh Babu’s Birthday Bliss Captured in Cozy Snap

Mahesh Babu turns 49 today, the festivities are incomplete without the warm wishes of Namrata Shirodkar.

Sharing an intimate and unseen photograph, Namrata poured her heart out in a touching birthday note.

The endearing snapshot captures Mahesh Babu sitting on her lap, gazing at the stars from their terrace.

As the charismatic actor Mahesh Babu turns 49 today, the festivities are incomplete without the warm wishes of his beloved wife, Namrata Shirodkar. Sharing an intimate and unseen photograph, Namrata poured her heart out in a touching birthday note. The endearing snapshot captures Mahesh Babu sitting on her lap, gazing at the stars from their terrace. In her message, she expressed, “Happy birthday MB!! You, you, and you for today and every day @urstrulymahesh.”

Namrata Shirodkar, Mahesh Babu’s wife, chose to mark his special day with a cherished memory from their vacation, revealing their deep connection. Their 18-year-strong marriage continues to inspire fans and set relationship goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar)

Heartfelt Wishes from Daughter Sitara

Not only Namrata but also their daughter Sitara Ghattameneni, joined in to wish Mahesh Babu on his birthday. Sharing a candid moment from their vacation, Sitara’s Instagram post radiates joy. Her heartfelt message reads, “Life’s greatest adventures are the moments we share together!! Happy birthday Nanna! Love you to the moon and back @urstrulymahesh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sitara 🪩 (@sitaraghattamaneni)

Special Birthday Poster and Film Update

Adding to the birthday celebrations, the makers of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film, “Guntur Kaaram,” unveiled a stylish new poster of the actor. Dressed in a lungi and black shirt, Mahesh Babu exudes his signature charm as he poses with a cigar. The poster comes with exciting news: the film’s release date remains unchanged, scheduled for January 12, 2024. The makers put an end to the speculations about a potential postponement, affirming their commitment to the announced date.

Wishing a spectacular Happy Birthday to the Reigning Superstar, @urstrulymahesh garu! 🤩#HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu ✨ Your unparalleled on-screen brilliance coupled with your genuine off-screen humility continues to set a remarkable standard of inspiration 🌟🎉… pic.twitter.com/INkV4ZtJK4 — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) August 8, 2023

About “Guntur Kaaram”

“Guntur Kaaram” marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas after a decade. The duo, known for blockbusters like “Athadu” and “Khaleja,” has fans eagerly anticipating their latest collaboration. Despite initial uncertainties involving script changes, casting adjustments, and crew changes, the film’s production has now gained momentum. After Pooja Hegde’s departure, Meenakshi has been welcomed as the second lead, while Sreeleela steps into Pooja’s original role. With the film’s progress back on track, fans await the magic that Mahesh Babu and Trivikram will undoubtedly create together once again.

