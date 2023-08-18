Mahira Khan Performance in Razia is praised by Fans

Mahira Khan wedding date announce
Mahira Khan, a highly esteemed Pakistani actress with a massive fan following, is all set to grace our screens once again in a short television series.
The much-anticipated trailer for the upcoming series, “Razia,” has been released today. The ensemble cast features notable names like Mahira Khan, Momal Sheikh, Mohib Mirza, Parveen Akbar, and many others. The series has been written and directed by Mohsin Ali, with Hina Aman and Kamran Afridi as executive producers. Ali Salman is heading the project, and Nisa Karamat-Ullah serves as the creative director. The musical composition is in the hands of Adnan Dhol and Aahad Nayani, while Adnan Dhol and Fabiha Hashmi provide the vocals. The talented stylists Babar Zaheer and Mubasher Bhatti have worked on Mahira Khan’s stunning look.
“Razia” is evoking strong emotions and thoughts. Mahira Khan’s impactful presence in the trailer has garnered widespread praise. Friends and fans alike are noting that Mahira’s performance is sending shivers down their spines. Her portrayal of Razia is endearing, with her traditional attire and braided hair adding to her charm.
Fans are expressing their admiration, proclaiming Mahira Khan as the queen of both television and film. They believe that her return with this project will be another hit due to her star power and unique storyline. Fans are recognizing her ability to raise important questions through her voice and expressions, acknowledging the impact she brings. Fellow actors and admirers are showering praise on the trailer, further building anticipation for the series.
