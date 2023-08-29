Mahira Khan talks about her relationship with her Ex-Husband

Mahira tied the knot with Ali Askari at a young age because of their love for each other.

Together, they welcomed their son, Azlan Askari.

Mahira and Ali have managed to co-parent Azlan harmoniously.

Advertisement

Mahira Khan isn’t just a well-known superstar; she’s also a woman who has experienced her fair share of life’s ups and downs. Moreover, she’s a devoted mother. Mahira tied the knot with Ali Askari at a young age because of their love for each other. Together, they welcomed their son, Azlan Askari. Despite their separation, Mahira and Ali have managed to co-parent Azlan harmoniously.

During a recent appearance on Frieha Altaf’s podcast, “FWhy,” Mahira Khan candidly discussed her relationship with her ex-husband, Ali Askari, and the pivotal moment when she realized their marriage was over. Making such a significant decision naturally takes time.

Mahira revealed that shortly after the birth of her son, Azlan, she had a gut feeling that her marriage had reached its end. While she did delay the decision for a while, the couple eventually divorced when Azlan was around a year old. She emphasized that the separation wasn’t due to any abuse or negative circumstances. It was simply a case of two young individuals who had married early and naturally grew apart as they matured.

Despite the heartbreak of their divorce, Mahira and Ali made a conscious commitment to prioritize Azlan. They’ve now reached a place of deep mutual respect. Mahira respects Ali’s new wife, and Ali holds the same regard for Mahira’s new partner in life. Mahira also shared that Ali’s wife is a wonderful person, and they all maintain a positive relationship, especially for Azlan’s sake.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.