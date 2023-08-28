Mahira Khan Visits Vocational Centre To Support Refugee Women

Pakistani actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Mahira Khan embarked on a visit to a vocational center dedicated to women and conveyed her admiration for the determined endeavors of women refugees in shaping a promising future for themselves.

In 2018, Mahira Khan, renowned for her role in “Bin Roye,” assumed the role of UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, representing Pakistan both nationally and internationally.

A staunch supporter of women’s empowerment and children’s education, Khan has consistently voiced her concerns about the critical challenges confronted by refugees, particularly young women, and has championed their advancement.

Sharing her experience on Instagram, the star of “Raees” shared a story featuring Afghan and Pakistani refugees at a vocational center. Khan expressed her sheer delight to be surrounded by women who are not only hardworking but also resolute. She introduced one of the young women who had painted “UNHCR with two little hearts,” an artwork that Khan unintentionally smudged.

Khan’s modesty and cheerful disposition exuded positivity and affection, evident in the video.

Recently, Khan also spoke out against child labor in Pakistan and addressed distressing cases involving Fatima and Rizwana.

