Mahira Khan wedding date announce

Mahira Khan is a stunning Pakistani actress known for her roles in hit TV shows and movies like Humsafar, Bol, Sadqay Tumhare, Bin Roye, and Superstar. Recently, her drama “Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay” gained massive popularity. Beyond her acting career, Mahira is also a successful entrepreneur. She manages a fashion portal, a clothing brand, and even owns a production house. As a single parent, Mahira is raising her cute son named Azlan. Her strength and dedication as a single mother have earned her fans’ admiration, who often express their hopes for her to find happiness in marriage.

Now, there’s exciting news for Mahira Khan’s fans as rumors of her impending marriage are circulating online. Reportedly, she is set to tie the knot with her longtime partner Salim Karim in September 2023. The couple has been in a relationship for a considerable period. The anticipation of Mahira’s wedding has delighted her fans, and the news of her upcoming marriage has brought even more joy. The wedding ceremony is planned to be an intimate family gathering, set against the backdrop of a serene hill station in Punjab. This exciting information was shared by the Instagram page Mega Life Style.Tv.

For a glimpse of the couple’s happiness, there are adorable pictures of Mahira Khan and her partner Salim Karim from various gatherings.

