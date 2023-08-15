Mahira Khan’s Upcoming Series teaser out now

Mahira Khan is gearing up to captivate her audience with a powerhouse performance.

The incredibly talented Mahira Khan is gearing up to captivate her audience with a powerhouse performance in an upcoming TV series set to air soon. Fans of Mahira Khan have been eagerly awaiting her return to the screen, and their wait is finally coming to an end. The drama is titled “Razia – Ab Tamasha Hoga.”

To give fans a sneak peek, Mahira Khan had previously shared an image of her script along with a behind-the-scenes photo. In this new series, she will be portraying a strong and impactful character, and her appearance in the drama is notably unique.

The teaser for the series has been released and is creating quite a buzz. Joining Mahira Khan in the cast are Mohib Mirza, Mohsin Ali, and Momal Sheikh, presenting a dynamic ensemble.

As anticipation builds, fans have been showering praise on the teaser and Mahira Khan’s exceptional performance in the drama. Many are expressing their excitement on Mahira Khan’s Instagram account, eagerly expressing their eagerness for the drama’s release.

