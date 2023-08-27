Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor Step Out Together for Lunch

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor put an end to breakup speculations.

They were seen going out for a lunch date in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora was dressed in a white shirt and shorts combination.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor put an end to breakup speculations on Sunday when they were seen going out for a lunch date. The couple was observed leaving a Mumbai restaurant together. There were previous rumors of their relationship ending, fueled by reports that Malaika had unfollowed Arjun’s family, including his sisters Anshula Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, on Instagram.

Malaika Arora sported a chic ensemble comprising a white shirt and shorts combination, accentuated by coordinated loafers. Arjun Kapoor opted for a black T-shirt and track pants ensemble, complemented by a matching beanie and white sneakers. In the most recent paparazzi snapshots and videos, the pair appeared to be in high spirits and cheerful demeanor.

On Saturday, Arjun subtly indicated a possible reconciliation when he responded to an adorable video posted by Malaika Arora on her Instagram. Despite Arjun following Malaika on Instagram, she doesn’t reciprocate by following him or his relatives. Malaika had uploaded a video of her pet dog Casper, prompting Arjun to react with the comment, “Handsome boy.” He wrote in another comment, “The real star of your life Casper.” This was sufficient for their fans to infer that all was well between them, as evidenced by numerous comments on their social media accounts.

In addition to Malaika’s decision to unfollow Arjun and his sisters on social media, there were other factors contributing to the speculation surrounding their breakup. These rumors gained momentum when Arjun was linked to actor and influencer Kusha Kapila, who had recently gone through a divorce from her husband, Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. However, Kusha Kapila had recently refuted these claims on her Instagram. Further fanning the flames of speculation, Malaika had also posted a series of enigmatic messages on her Instagram Stories concerning “change” and “support.”

In an interview, Malaika expressed her admiration for Arjun and highlighted the qualities she appreciates in him, “I think he is insanely wise for his age, and that he has a very deep and strong soul. He is someone who’s very liberated and extremely caring. I don’t think they make men like that anymore. I could go on and on, but I admire these qualities the most.”

She said, “I feel like I am in my prime right now, and I want to work like this for the next 30 years. I don’t want to take a backseat; I want to explore so many businesses, I want to travel, and I would love to set up a home with Arjun and take our relationship to the next level because I think we both are ready for it.”

