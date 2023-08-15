Manushi Chillar reveals being an outsider Comes with sense of pride

Manushi Chillar made her Bollywood debut in the movie “Samrat Prithviraj” (2022) alongside Akshay Kumar, but unfortunately, the film didn’t perform well at the box office. Despite this setback, Chillar remains optimistic and considers herself fortunate for the opportunity. She acknowledges that being an outsider in the industry brings its own challenges and differences.

According to Chillar, “Being an outsider comes with a sense of pride and believing in yourself. That’s because when you explore something absolutely new in your life, it builds a certain innate confidence that cannot be done if you keep exploring familiar shores.”

While her first film may not have succeeded, the 26-year-old is eagerly looking forward to her upcoming projects such as “The Great Indian Family,” “Tehran,” and “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.” She recognizes that being an outsider in the industry poses challenges, but she believes that the excitement of the journey outweighs the difficulties.

Chillar’s journey into the glamour world began with a beauty pageant, through which she ultimately became Miss World. Winning an international pageant provided her with a substantial platform and exposure. However, she notes the distinctions between the world of pageantry and acting. She remarks, “At the same time, it’s (acting) is a very different field than being in a beauty pageant. There are many good things that Miss World adds, but at the end of the day, you’re an outsider, and you have to start your journey and understand the whole industry from level zero and grow from there.”

Fame has brought its own challenges, particularly in adapting to the newfound public attention. Coming from a reserved student life, dealing with extensive public scrutiny has been an adjustment for Chillar, especially given her relatively young age.

Advertisement

Chillar initially studied medicine, but she chose to pursue acting instead of a medical career. She has no regrets about her choices and is content with how her life has unfolded. While her first passion remains in healthcare, she believes that there are alternative ways to contribute to the healthcare system without being a doctor.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Vicky Kaushal’s mad family is coming to town! Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar star in the upcoming family comedy "The...