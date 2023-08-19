Marcus Jordan gives Larsa Pippen a promise ring

Advertisement
  • Marcus Jordan gave Larsa Pippen a promise ring.
  • The couple has not yet set a wedding date.
  • She was previously married to Scottie Pippen from 1997 to 2016.
Marcus Jordan, the son of former NBA star Michael Jordan, gave Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen, a promise ring in July 2023. The couple has been dating since 2021.

Jordan proposed to Pippen with a 10-carat diamond ring during a romantic getaway to Mexico. Pippen shared the news on her Instagram Story, writing, “I said yes!”

The couple has not yet set a wedding date.

This is the first engagement for Jordan, 25, and the second for Pippen, 47. She was previously married to Scottie Pippen from 1997 to 2016. They have four children together.

Jordan is a businessman and entrepreneur. He is the founder of Trophy Room, a sneaker boutique in Chicago. Pippen is a reality TV star and entrepreneur. She is best known for her appearances on the reality TV show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

The couple has been very supportive of each other’s businesses. Jordan has been seen wearing sneakers from Trophy Room, and Pippen has promoted Jordan’s clothing line.

